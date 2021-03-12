Honda Motor Says New Cabin Air Filter 'reduces Coronavirus Risk', Traps 90% Viral Aerosols

Honda Motor Europe has rolled out a new product, which the company claims can keep people from contracting coronavirus. The company's premium cabin air filter is said to capture and inactivate almost 100% of the viral load, ensuring the safety of passengers.

The air filter has four layers of materials, with the first two microfibers - acting as a defence barrier against dust and pollen, while the third layer is an activated charcoal filter, providing additional filtration. It is the final filter with "fruit extracts" which has the ability to trap virus particles, the company said in its statement.

The premium filtration layers reportedly offer improved protection by separating droplets larger than five microns and critical viral aerosols that are even smaller than five microns. The company claims that its latest filter can trap more than 90% of viral aerosols, and inactivates almost 100% of the captured viral load in the aforementioned fourth bio-functional layer.

Filter available in all new models

Honda Motor Europe said that ability to understand the COVID-19 virus over the past several months facilitated the development of this filter. The company has reportedly added this filter to all its new models available in the European markets. However, it is not clear if and when it would be available in other countries.

This is not the first time that a car manufacturer has claimed to have designed products with technology to fight Coronavirus. Back in March last year, Geely - the parent company of Volvo and Lotus, claimed that its compact SUV 'Icon' featured an advanced filtration, a system capable of capturing a host of viruses.

Companies like Mercedes and Tesla too, have claimed that some or all of their products provide an optional HEPA system.