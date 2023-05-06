'Honest Teenager...': Bjorn Lomborg On Swedish Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg

President of the Copenhagen Consensus Centre and renowned author Bjorn Lomborg spoke to Republic media network chief Arnab Goswami on a variety of issues, right from India's role in contributing to the world's economy to climate change, the contribution that India has made in addressing the climate change issue, and how India can raise other pressing issues in the G20 presidency.

Bjorn Lomborg speaks with Republic on climate change

When asked how the media is repeatedly showing the risk of climate change and how the media has popularised Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Bjorn Lomborg said, "Greta Thunberg is a great example of those people who hear this media story over and over. Greta Thunberg is one of the most honest teenagers who said, "I've seen all of these on TV, and you can't constantly tell me that this is the end of the world. Why the hell are we not doing much more than we need to?"

When asked whether Thunberg is a victim, Lomborg replied, saying, "I think this is the symptom of what we are being constantly told about this being the end of the world, but the date does not confirm that. The data tells us that there will be problems with global warming."

Bjorn Lomborg at Republic Summit 2023

Earlier this week, Bjorn Lomborg appeared in this year's biggest news event, Republic Summit 2023, themed "Time of Transformation". During his interaction at the summit, he spoke on a variety of issues, including how India is relatively doing better than the rest of the G20 countries on the development row.

He also spoke on climate change and how it is the biggest threat to the economy on a global scale. While speaking at the 3rd edition of Republic Summit, Lomborg said, "There is a lack in the proportion of reportage about the impact of climate change globally." He also talked about sustainable development goals.