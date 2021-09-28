Honey Singh’s Plea Seeking In-camera Trials In Domestic Violence Case Gets Nod From Court

A Delhi court, on September 28, ordered that proceedings in domestic violence case against Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) that has been filed by his wife would be conducted on-camera. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh of Tis Hazari court in the national capital allowed Honey Singh's plea seeking in-camera proceedings in the case at hand. Notably, the court considered a possibility of reconciliation between both sides too.

Honey Singh seeks in-camera proceedings in domestic violence case against him

Reports suggest that the court asked Shalini Talwar, wife of Honey Singh if she consented to in-camera proceedings, to which she agreed. The counsel, appearing on behalf of Honey Singh's wife, submitted that he had no objection to in-camera proceedings and he is not opposing the plea seeking in-camera proceedings in the matter.

While Singh is represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John and Advocate Ishaan Mukherjee and Pragati Banka, Shalini Talwar is being represented by Advocates Sandeep Kapur and a team comprising of Advocate Rajat Soni, Niharika Karanjawal, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

Delhi Court considers reconciliation in domestic violence case against Honey Singh

The Tis Hazari was hearing a case filed against the popular singer Honey Singh by his wife under 'the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

"The Respondents (Honey Singh) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stayed evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation of Rs 20,00,00,000 (twenty crores) from the Respondents," the petition filed by Talwar read.

The complainant has urged the court to pass a protection order under Section 18 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and directed the singer to pay compensation under the statutory provision of the Domestic Violence Act and to release the Stridhan and other materials.

Furthermore, the court asked both sides to consider the scope of patching up while Talwar sought to provide assistance to the protection officers. She also sought the assistance of police and authorities for the implementation and execution of the order as passed in her favour.