Honey-trap Racket Busted In Bengaluru, 3 Arrested For Threatening And Extortion

The Bengaluru police have busted a honey-trap extortion racket involving a model and arrested three accused based on the victim's complaint. The case was registered at Puttenahalli police station two months ago. The gang used to record intimate videos of victims along with the woman and then blackmail them by asking for money. The accused model Mehar is still at large and is said to be based out of Mumbai.

FIR copy accessed

Republic has also accessed the FIR copy which stated that the complainant recently connected with a woman named Mehr on Telegram. She had been chatting with the complainant on WhatsApp. During their conversation, Mehr mentioned that her husband worked in Dubai and that she was seeking a sexual partner. She shared her photo and location as well.

On March 3, 2023, at around 3:30 pm, the victim visited the accused's residence at JP Nagar, 58th level, Aminamanjil building, 2nd floor. After a while, three unidentified individuals barged into the bedroom. They questioned the victim about his presence in the house and subsequently assaulted and threatened him. The victim was warned that he would be stripped naked and paraded in the streets, followed by taking him to a mosque for circumcision and marrying him to Mehr unless he paid them 3 lakh rupees. As part of the coercion, they transferred 21,500 rupees to a mobile number via PhonePe.

The complainant was held captive in the room until 8:00 pm. The captors demanded an additional 2.5 lakh rupees and asked whether the complainant had a credit card. The victim claimed that his credit card was at home and as the accused attempted to accompany him to retrieve the card, the complainant managed to escape.

The complaint has sought appropriate legal action against the accused who ensnared the complainant in a honeytrap scheme, subjected him to assault and coercion.

A police official part of the case stated, "Out of three one of the accused (A1) is the mastermind of the plan, while the other 2 men supported the honeytrap case. The A1 has admitted that this has been done 2-3 times before".

Here's the picture of arrested accused