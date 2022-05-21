Honey-trapped By Pak Agent, Indian Army Man Leaks Confidential Docs; Arrested In Rajasthan

In a major development, the Rajasthan police apprehended an Indian Army official posted in the highly-sensitive regiment in Jodhpur, on May 21. It has come to light that the army official, identified as Pradeep Kumar, was continuously in touch with the Pakistan Intelligence agency via Facebook. A close eye was kept on Kumar, and it was found that he was in touch with a female Pakistani agent, and was even revealing intrinsic information relating to India's armed forces.

Indian Army personnel honey-trapped by Pakistani agent

As per Umesh Mishra, DG (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police, initiating action on May 18, the official was arrested and his interrogation began. In the joint interrogation by the agencies in Jaipur, the 24-year-old accused, a resident of lane no 10, Krishna Nagar, Janpad, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, revealed that he was admitted to the Indian Army three years back. After his training, he was posted in Jodhpur.

Approximately, six to seven months back, the accused got a call from the agent. Following this, the duo began talking through WhatsApp texts, voice calls and video calls. She introduced herself as Chadam from Madhya Pradesh, posted in Bangalore. She lured him with promises of meeting him in Delhi and marrying him to get pictures of the confidential documents of the army. Honey-trapped, the accused from his office started clicking pictures of confidential documents of the Indian Army and sending them to her, the Police said.

"The accused during the interrogation further revealed that at the wish of his female friend, the sim that he had for his personal use, its number and OTP for WhatsApp was also shared. So that, she can use it and make other people, and Indian Army personnel her pawn," the statement read. The accused has been booked under Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Correction | Rajasthan police apprehended an Indian Army personnel, posted in highly-sensitive regiment in Jodhpur for allegedly leaking info to a female agent who works for the Pakistani intelligence agency, Umesh Mishra, DG (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police said in a statement pic.twitter.com/MjSytZVfGR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Image: ANI