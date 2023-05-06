Honey Trapped DRDO Scientist In Contact With Pakistani Agent Since Sept 2022, Says ATS

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) senior scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence agent, was in contact with her since 2022, according to officials. Notably, Kurulkar, who had been reportedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani agent, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) under the Official Secrets Act.

According to an ATS official, the senior scientist who held the position of director in a DRDO establishment in Pune had been removed from his post recently after an investigation into his alleged links with a Pakistani agent began.

The woman agent of a “Pakistani Intelligence Operative” contacted Kurulkar through WhatsApp in September 2022, and since then they were in contact through WhatsApp voice messages and video calls, the official said, PTI reported. Adding further, he stated that Kurular, during the investigation, admitted that he had video chats with the woman.

According to sources, Kurulkar deleted some WhatsApp chats with a woman agent. "ATS has seized several electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, etc from Kurulkar and has been sent for forensic detailing. Kurulkar had deleted some of the WhatsApp chats with the PIO girl,” the sources told ANI.

DRDO scientist arrested

Speaking to ANI over Kurulkar, a senior DRDO official said, "The scientist had been removed as the Laboratory Director after our probe found that he was found indulging in leaking sensitive information... The agency had launched a probe against Purulkar after receiving inputs from other agencies about his activities online."

The arrested DRDO scientist was an ‘Outstanding Scientist’ (equivalent to Lieutenant General in Army) while heading the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) laboratory in Pune as its director. It is pertinent to mention that a court has remanded him in the ATS’s custody till May 9.

