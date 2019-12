Honeypreet Insan the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh -- met the jailed godman at Rohtak's Sunaria prison on Monday. This was the first such meeting between them after the Dera chief's conviction in a rape case over two years ago. Accompanied by a lawyer and a Dera functionary, Honeypreet spent nearly 40 minutes with the Dera chief, officials said.