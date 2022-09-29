'Honour Restored,' Says Raian Karanjawala To Arnab After ED's Real TRP Scam Report

As Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet exposed the 100 percent fabricated TRP scam, Raian Karanjawala, Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Co, speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said 'honour has been restored'.

Appearing on Republic TV, Mr Karanjawala said, "Arnab, congratulations. I always expected this but I'm glad it happened. Honour has been restored. I remember talking to you about this case around the time it happened when you had just come out of jail. What you were really upset about was not the fact that you have been incarcerated, you know it was false incarceration, but you were worried that some of your credibility would be affected and some of the channel's credibility would be affected. I've very glad to see the whole situation has been rectified. Honour has been restored."

He also suggested turning Republic into a citizen's watch to help people fight the corrupt and vengeful government. "Today, the need of the hour is, there are many people unlike you, who don't have the means and the resources to fight corrupt police or vengeful government. Use this channel to have citizen watch. Go ahead and ensure that you people become one of the people that fight for human rights."

Mr Karanjawala said that the time has come when the media stands up for itself and fights back. "And if they come together and fight, rather than individually, it's much better. As I already said, use this occasion to lend your might and power to the ordinary citizen who have suffered the same kind of fate."

Real TRP Scam

The final TRP report is finally out and it has exposed the lies of tainted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The 138-page ED's chargesheet shows that the statements were twisted and evidence openly fabricated to create a completely false case against Republic TV.

The report, citing BARC data, shows evidence of possible TRP manipulation by other channels and nothing against the Republic.

"Statements (of households) were contrary to the statement given to Mumbai Police in as much as they denied watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat," the chargesheet said.

On the other hand, the ED's chargesheet disclosed that Times Now had allegedly been sent a showcause notice by BARC in 2017 and a field probe was also conducted, but this was not retained in a key BARC forensic audit report that Param Bir had cited. Further, a cash-for-viewership charge has been levelled against India Today which is being probed by ED.