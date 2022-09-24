‘Honourable People Give Answers': Former UP DGP As Param Bir Evaded Republic, Remained Mum

As Republic TV tracked down former Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and questioned him about the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) clean chit to Republic TV, Dr Vikram Singh, Former Director General of Police, UP said that Param Bir Singh has no answers and in case if he has one, it will either be, ‘Untruth, false’ or will ‘incriminate him’. Singh even went on to call Param Bir Singh and the other accused officers ‘gang of criminals’.

In a significant development, Republic TV chased Param Bir Singh outside his residence and questioned him on the fake TRP case, however, he remained silent.

#ParamBirAnswerNow | Why is Param Bir running from Republic's questions?

‘Gang of criminals operated from Mumbai CoP’s office’

In scathing remarks against the suspended and former commissioner of Mumbai police, Param Bir Singh, UP’s former DGP said apologies and answers come from honourable people and not from those who bring disrepute to the police uniform. “Answers and apologies are given by people who are honourable, not those who bring disrepute to the uniform, to the Indian Police Service and to the noble cause of public service,” the former UP DGP said and further termed the accused officers including Param Bir Singh of being a ‘gang of criminals operating from the office of police commissioner’.

Singh also questioned about others involved in the entire Fake TRP case with Param Bir Singh. Singh said, “In whose synergy, they worked together because they were at a mutual advantage, one giving cover fire to the other.”

#ParamBirAnswerNow | The TRP truth is out but Param Bir Singh won't answer: Watch Republic track him down

‘There are no answers’

Param Bir Singh will now be preparing himself to face the questioning by the investigating agencies, said Singh. However, he has no answers to the questions posed by Republic TV. “There will be silence because there are no answers. Any answer given by Param Bir will either be false, untruth or would incriminate him.”

It’s significant to mention that Param Bir Singh was shown the door as the Mumbai Police Commissioner after he was demoted to Commandant General of Home Guards following the planting gelatin sticks in a car near Antilia. Subsequently, he was suspended after several complaints were filed against him with extortion charges.

TRP scam

In a report filed before a special court in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that no evidence was found against Republic TV in the TRP rigging case. The Mumbai police filed an FIR in November 2020 accusing Republic TV, two Marathi channels and a few individuals of TRP manipulation.

