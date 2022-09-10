Honouring Gen Bipin Rawat, Military Garrison In Arunachal's Kibithu Named After Late CDS

To honour the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who left behind an illustrious legacy, a military garrison in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithu is named after him. Accordingly, state Governor Brigadier BD Mishra accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Eastern Army Commander Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita will inaugurate General Bipin Rawat Dwar today, September 10.

#BREAKING | Honouring General Bipin Rawat's contribution: Indian Army to inaugurate Military Garrison, named after General Bipin Rawat, in Kibithu.



General Rawat served in Kibithu as a Commanding Officer when he was a Colonel.



The Indian army's military garrison in Kibithu has been named after General Rawat to honour his contributions to the Eastern theatre of the country. It is pertinent to mention that General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of India commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu from 1999-2000 and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure of the area. His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area which greatly benefitted the local populace.

Along with the military garrison, a 22-km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu will also be named after General Rawat today. In addition to this, a life-size mural of the General will also be inaugurated. It is significant to mention that Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in the Easternmost part of India and an important military camp of the Indian Army guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being hardly 5 km away from the LAC.

General Bipin Rawat

One of the most decorated officers of the Indian Army, Bipin Rawat started his journey in the armed forces in the year 1978 by first being commissioned in the 5th battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles (5/11 GR). The brave man leading to his heroics in the armed forces rose to the rank of General. Prestigious army honours including Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Atti Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) were conferred to him.

The first CDS of the armed forces of India has also served his motherland as the 37th Vice Chief of Army Staff, 26th Chief of Army Staff and 57th Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee. Later in 2020, General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first Chief of Defence Staff.

However, India lost CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defencemen in a tragic incident on December 8, 2021, involving a helicopter crash that unfolded in the outskirts of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.