Hooch Tragedy In Bihar Again: At Least 3 Dead, Dozen Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor

Three people lost their lives, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor as bootlegging continues in Bihar. This comes just a month after several people died in the Saran hooch tragedy, one of the biggest in the state since prohibition was clamped on it in April 2016.

Three dead after spurious liquor consumption in Siwan

The incident happened in the Lakari Nabiganj of Bihar's Siwan on Sunday where three people died and over a dozen people were admitted to the hospital after consuming the liquor, informed Amit Kumar Pandey, Siwan DM. He further said that seven people are currently undergoing treatment and 10 people have been arrested so far.

"A total of 3 people have died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Siwan's Lakari Nabiganj. Seven people are undergoing treatment. The cause of death will be known only after an autopsy. 10 people have also been arrested in this regard," said Amit Kumar Pandey, Siwan DM

As per the information, out of three two deceased have been identified as Janak Prasad and Naresh Bean of the Bala village in Siwan's Nabiganj. In the middle of the night, they complained of stomach pain and poor vision, following which their relatives took them to the Siwan Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared them 'brought dead'.

The district administration has begun running camps in the village ever since the case of deaths due to spurious liquor has come to the light.

The District Councillor of the village, Ramesh Kumar informed that at least two persons were declared dead after they were sent to Siwan Sadar Hospital as they had consumed this spurious liquor. Around dozens of people are still unwell and the police have set up camps in the village.

BJP slams Bihar govt, terms it 'Nasha Raj not Nitish Raj'

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Mahagathbandhan government over the death due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Siwan.

"It is not Nitish Raj but Nasha Raj of JDU and RJD. Two more people have been killed after consuming illicit liquor in Siwan in fact many are ill after the consumption. Recently we have seen how more than 80 people have died but instead of taking strong action against the Sharab Mafia he blamed the victim as he said "Piyoge to Maroge". The Sharaf Mafia are so emboldened and brazened that they drown and kill police, men who went to carry out a raid. This is because there is a free run for Sharab Mafia, paper leak mafias for criminals in Bihar as they can di whatever they want in this jungle raj but the youth demands jobs and justice they re given lathis and dandas," he said.

"This is the true face of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar which is actively promoting Sharab mafias and putting people's life on risk and instead of taking action they blame the victim".