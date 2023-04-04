Hoogly Violence: BJP-police Clash Over Sukanta Majumdar's Dharna; Section 144 Imposed

In West Bengal, BJP workers on Tuesday clashed with the state police in Hoogly over its party chief Sukanta Majumdar's protest against the ongoing violence

The BJP workers got engaged in a verbal altercation with the Bengal police over BJP's stage at the Srirampur Battala intersection where Sukanta was going to stage a Dharna (sit-in protest). However, the police denied permission for the dharna and stated they won't allow the stage.

According to police sources, permission has not been given for the sit-in protest and they were seen removing the stage. While BJP organisers claimed that the due permission was taken from the administration.

In an exclusive conversation with the Republic, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar over said that he will anyways be visiting Srirampur in Hooghly for the sit-in protest against the Rishra violence. "The police are not allowing us to stage our Dharna. We have chosen a place which didn't come in the jurisdiction of Section 144. Our district president asked the administration to show the paper of the denial of permission but they didn't. The problem is that the CM (Mamata Banerjee) is herself trying to disturb the communal harmony of the state and we have DG who is worthless", said Majumdar.

He added, " We will anyway proceed to the Dharna area. Police are not acting against those who pelted stones at our Ram Navami procession but only targeting BJP workers. The rioters are getting relief as they are getting support from the police and TMC. CM Mamata is provoking the rioters".

Section 144 imposed in Hooghly

According to reports, Section 144 has been imposed in a larger area of Hooghly which includes Rishra and most of Serampore.

West Bengal | Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Rishra and Serampore areas in Hooghly district to Maintain the law and order situation: Chandannagar Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/C0dHTS3nxy — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

This comes while Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP President is on his way to Serampore for a sit-in dharna protest against Hooghly violence