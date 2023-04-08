Hope Blooms In Kargil Of Becoming All-weather Tourist Hub Amid 11-day Apricot Festival; WATCH

Quick links:
The festival, locally known as Chuli Menndoq, commenced at the Garkone village; Image: Twitter/@DIPR_Kargil
The 11-day long Apricot blossom festival commenced at the Garkone village here on Saturday. The festival is being held across Kargil from April 8-18 at various locations during which visitors can witness the mesmerizing blossom of Apricot trees and its products.
Visual Delight: Apricot Blossom Festival 2023 begins at Garkone#Kargil #Apricot #Festival #Blossom #Ladakh #Tourism @lg_ladakh @santoshsukhdeve @utladakhtourism @tourismgoi pic.twitter.com/fCdtAsgR9P— DIPR Kargil (@DIPR_Kargil) April 8, 2023
Locally known as Chuli Menndoq festival, hundreds of visitors including a large number of national and international tourists and vloggers turned up at Garkone to witness it, an official said. Officials of the Ladakh tourism department hoped to make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination in the coming years.
Young and talented children perform traditional dance during #ApricotBlossomFestival 2023#Ladakh #Children @tourismgoi @PIBTour @MinOfCultureGoI @lg_ladakh @sectourismutl @Angchuk5 @LAHDC_Kgl @LAHDC_LEH @DIPR_Kargil @DIPR_Leh @ddnewsladakh @PBLadakh @laacl_utladakh pic.twitter.com/ygIhkoUFGz— Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) April 8, 2023
Assistant Director, Tourism, Aga Syed Taha said the festival is aimed to promote tourism in the region and make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination.
A tourist shares his thought on #ApricotBlossomFestival and people of #Ladakh @tourismgoi @PIBTour @incredibleindia @lg_ladakh @sectourismutl @DIPR_Kargil @DIPR_Leh @LAHDC_LEH @LAHDC_Kgl @ddnewsladakh @PBLadakh pic.twitter.com/ZbYR0R5ori— Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) April 8, 2023
Highlighting the potential of the Aryan belt in attracting tourists, he said the festival will send out a positive message to the rest of the world and expressed hope that tourism will increase and push the economy further.
Some glimpse of #ApricotBlossomFestival 2023 celebrations of #Ladakh@lg_ladakh @tourismgoi @PIBTour @MinOfCultureGoI @sectourismutl @DIPR_Kargil @DIPR_Leh @LAHDC_LEH @LAHDC_Kgl @ddnewsladakh @PBLadakh pic.twitter.com/RA7dHiL48N— Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) April 8, 2023
Along with the unique landscapes of Ladakh, tourists also get an opportunity to the have a glimpse of local tradition, culture and food, he said.
