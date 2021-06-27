'Hope PM's Appreciation Helps My Community': Kashmiri Boatman, Who Runs Floating Ambulance

Quick links:
PTI, ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday appreciated houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo for running a floating ambulance in Srinagar's Dal Lake. Reacting to this, Tariq Ahmad Patloo said that his community was ignored for a very long time but now he is hopeful that this appreciation by PM Modi will help him and his community.
Tariq Ahmad Patloo said, "I am glad of his appreciation. I will be happier if this would cause benefit to my community, which has been ignored by everyone for a long time. I do not work for appreciation. If the Prime Minister wants to help us, then he should help our community."
Informing that his services are available for everyone, Tariq said that he himself goes to pick COVID-19 patients and put them on the boat. Speaking about the equipment, he further informed that his boat ambulance has an oxygen concentrator, cylinder, stretcher, bed, wheelchair, and a first aid box. "I feel proud of my work," added the Kashmir's houseboat owner.
"Many NGOs have come forward. I have not taken any monetary help from them, I just want equipment. I want to make the boat better. The steering is in the back, I want to shift it to the front," the boatman said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "There are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal Lake. This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat Owner."
While informing that Tariq Ahmad had himself battled against the COVID-19 infection, which inspired him to start this selfless service, PM Modi said that a campaign is also underway in Kashmir's Srinagar to make them aware of this floating ambulance.
(Image: PTI, ANI)