'Hope PM's Appreciation Helps My Community': Kashmiri Boatman, Who Runs Floating Ambulance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday appreciated houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo for running a floating ambulance in Srinagar's Dal Lake. Reacting to this, Tariq Ahmad Patloo said that his community was ignored for a very long time but now he is hopeful that this appreciation by PM Modi will help him and his community.

Tariq Ahmad Patloo said, "I am glad of his appreciation. I will be happier if this would cause benefit to my community, which has been ignored by everyone for a long time. I do not work for appreciation. If the Prime Minister wants to help us, then he should help our community."

Kashmir: A houseboat owner runs floating ambulance amid pandemic

Informing that his services are available for everyone, Tariq said that he himself goes to pick COVID-19 patients and put them on the boat. Speaking about the equipment, he further informed that his boat ambulance has an oxygen concentrator, cylinder, stretcher, bed, wheelchair, and a first aid box. "I feel proud of my work," added the Kashmir's houseboat owner.

"Many NGOs have come forward. I have not taken any monetary help from them, I just want equipment. I want to make the boat better. The steering is in the back, I want to shift it to the front," the boatman said.

PM Modi appreciates Tariq's efforts amid COVID-19

Earlier in the day, PM Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "There are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal Lake. This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat Owner."

While informing that Tariq Ahmad had himself battled against the COVID-19 infection, which inspired him to start this selfless service, PM Modi said that a campaign is also underway in Kashmir's Srinagar to make them aware of this floating ambulance.

(Image: PTI, ANI)