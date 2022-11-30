'Hope She Will Get Justice From Supreme Court': Bilkis Bano's Husband On Review Plea

Bilkis Bano has approached the Supreme Court of India with a plea that challenges the release of 11 persons who were convicted of gang-raping her after the Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002. All the accused, who were arrested in 2004 and sentenced to life imprisonment for their crime in 2008, were released on August 15 this year from the Godhra jail after 15 years.

Republic contacted Yakub Rasul, husband of Bilkis Bano, who revealed what her petition to the SC states and what her demands are. "In this petition, Bilkis has demanded that the 11 convicts that have been released should be sent back to jail," Rasul said elaborating on the demand. When asked about his reaction over the premature release and the welcoming of the freed convicts with garlands and sweets, he said, "I am very upset over it because this level of respect is being given to such big criminals and this is the biggest insult to our country's (idea of) women empowerment."

Over the politics being played around the Bilkis Bano case, Rasul said, "I will not talk about politics. I will only talk about justice. We talked about justice earlier also and we did today before the Supreme Court as well. And I have hope that Bilkis will get justice from the Supreme Court."

The Bilkis Bano case

The case dates back to March 3, 2002, when Bilkis Bano was gang raped and seven members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, were killed in the riots at Randhikpur village in Dahod during the Gujarat riots. Around 11 people, Jashvantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shaileshbhai Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipinchandra Joshi, Kesharbhai Vahoniya, Pradip Modhiya, Bakabhai Vahoniya, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Rameshbhai Chandana, were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008, by a special CBI court in Mumbai.

Although Bilkis Bano received Rs 50 lakh, a job and a house as compensation from the Gujarat government on SC's orders, one of the convicts-- Radheshyam Shah-- moved the Gujarat High Court seeking remission citing the 1992 remission policy. His plea was dismissed as the court wanted the "appropriate government" in Maharashtra to decide since the trial took place in Mumbai. The SC, however, set aside the HC's order and directed the Gujarat government to consider the remission plea, following which the convicts were released.