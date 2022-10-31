'Hoped for better life': Father of migrant worker from Bengal who died in Morbi disaster

Wails broke the tranquil of sleepy Keshabbati village in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Monday as neighbours flocked the house of 18-year-old Habibul Sheikh, who was among those who lost their lives in the Gujarat bridge collapse.

Habibul dropped out of school after class 10 due to financial difficulties and was working as a goldsmith in Morbi town, where the incident happened, for the last 10 months. He lived there with his uncle.

He had gone to visit the suspension bridge on Machchhu river on Sunday evening when the incident took place.

For his father Mahibul Sheikh, Habibul's death shattered many dreams.

"My son had gone to Gujarat to earn money. We had hoped for a better life with our son's earnings. But all our dreams were shattered when we came to know about his death late on Sunday," the daily-wager said.

The body is likely to be brought to the village on Tuesday.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the local police have visited Habibul's house and the state government was providing full cooperation to the family.

