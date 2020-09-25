Horizon 2020: EU, India Step Up Cooperation On Five Green-tech Areas For Research

The European Union and the Indian government have stepped up cooperation on research and innovation on projects under EU’s ‘Horizon 2020’ programme. The 27-member bloc and India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have identified five areas for collaboration between researchers and innovators of India and Europe.

The Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan announced that the agreement is a follow-up to the priorities identified at the EU-India Summit held in July. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said in a statement that the collaboration with further strengthen the partnership and help address many of the global challenges faced by India and Europe.

“We see immense potential in bringing together our scientific communities to foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem,” Astuto said.

DBT will co-fund projects in several areas including clean, affordable and secure energy; industry for a clean and circular economy; and biodiversity and ecosystem services. The EU delegation stated that the five calls are part of the last and largest call launched by the European Union under its research and innovation programme with a €1 billion budget.

“These research projects will work towards a green, resilient and sustainable tomorrow. This EU-India collaboration also highlights our strong commitment to support the Paris Agreement as well as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals,” said Astuto.

Read: European Union Overhauls Old Asylum System To Help Frontline Nations With Migrant Crisis

Read: Brazil Slams Critics Of EU-Mercosur Deal, Snubs Amazon Deforestation Concerns

EU-India summit

In July, the two sides had committed to undertake resolute and coordinated action to tackle the generational challenge of climate change and environmental degradation. They had agreed to strengthen research and innovation collaboration in the areas of mutual interest including climate change and energy, resources efficiency and circular economy.

DBT will fund successful Indian participants in five areas for collaborative projects with European entities. It is aimed at further strengthening India’s research capacity and contribute to its national missions on Sustainable Habitat, Green India, Sustainable Agriculture under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and the EU-India Partnership on Climate Change and Energy. The deadline for submissions is January 26, 2021, with selected projects expected to start in autumn 2021.

Read: Facebook To Stop Operating In Europe If Ban On Data Sharing Implemented

Read: EU Proposes New Migrant Pact To Facilitate Return Of Illegal Refugees