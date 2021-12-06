Hornbill Festival Halted For A Day As Nagaland Tribes Pull Out To Mourn Civilian Killings

In the aftermath of the Nagaland civilian killing that took place during late hours on Saturday, tribal communities in the state have abstained from further participation in the annual Hornbill Festival. Generally regarded as the 'festival of festivals', the Hornbill fest is organised by the Nagaland government between December 1 and 10 to encourage inter-tribal interaction as the state is home to numerous tribes.

Anguished by the killings of 13 innocent civilians by security forces in Mon and one security personnel, the tribal community of Nagaland announced to have abstained from celebrating Hornbill Festival 2021 and hoisted black flags to mark the firing mishap. Villagers in Oting also closed down the Konyak Morung at Kisama in solidarity with the victims of the firing incident.

Hornbill Festival stopped for a day as Nagaland mourns civilian killings

The renowned Naga Heritage Village at Kisama, the main venue for Nagaland's iconic Hornbill festival, exuded a deserted look on Monday as the government called off the day's events in solidarity with the killing of 13 civilians in Mon's Oting. The annual ten-day extravaganza wherein distinct tribes of the state put forth a ceremonial display and depiction of their traditions.

An apex body of the Konyak tribe Konyak Union, to which the slain civilians hailed, withdrew from the festival. Subsequently, almost all the tribal bodies announced their withdrawal from the ten-day event until further notice.

Later, the Nagaland government notified that events would remain suspended on Monday. Organised across four districts, the Hornbill Festival includes the Hornbill Music Festival, Nagaland Literature Festival and Nagaland Film Festival, mountain biking and the Hornbill Bamboo Festival.

13 Nagaland youth gunned down by armed forces

Tensions mounted in Nagaland as innocent civilians were shot at by security forces in an ambush when the to-be victims were commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the act and called for a 'high-level' SIT probe.

In a major mistaken identity incident, the vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the estimated movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

As per sources, the incident escalated when villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Armed forces said in a statement.

