HORRIFIC: Girl Feeding Stray Dogs Mowed Down By SUV In Chandigarh's Sector 53

In a shocking incident, a woman was severely injured after being hit by an SUV in Chandigarh's Sector 53 while she was feeding the street dogs. The horrific incident that took place near a furniture market late Saturday night was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

Horrific hit-and-run tape out

Republic TV on Monday, January 16 accessed the CCTV footage of the hit-and-run incident wherein an SUV mowed down the girl who was feeding stray dogs. In the video, the car that was coming from the wrong side of the road can be seen hitting the woman. According to the footage accessed, the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot soon after the incident.

#BREAKING | Horrific hit & run tape from Chandigarh out, girl feeding stray dogs mowed down by SUV. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/yQsnaeQ9Cw — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2023

According to sources, the woman has been hospitalised in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 61 of Chandigarh. Sources said that the victim has received severe head injuries and fractures. Chandigarh police officials have initiated an investigation to nab the accused driver.