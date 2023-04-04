HORRIFIC: Mutilated Body Of Unidentified Man Found On Roadside In UP's Sitapur; Probe On

A horrific incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur after a mutilated body of a young man was found on the intervening night of Monday.

The disfigured body of a man who was around 25-26 years old youth was found inside a sack near NH-24 in Sitapur, informed Narendra Pratap Singh, ASP Sitapur. The deceased's throat and hands were slit to conceal his identity. The body has not been identified yet. However, the police have begun the probe by taking the pieces of the dead body into possession and looking for the missing parts.

A case under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Maholi police station.

UP | The body of a 25-26 year old youth was found in a sack near NH 24 in Sitapur. His throat and hands have been slit to hide his identity. The body has not been identified yet. A case u/s 302 has been registered at police station Maholi: Narendra Pratap Singh, ASP Sitapur… pic.twitter.com/J7jpBIhT0T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2023

The entire incident was highlighted when in the Maholi Kotwali's Karipakar area the local people reported a complaint of a foul smell emanating from some suspicious object (sack) that was present on the side of the road.

After receiving the information, the Maholi Kotwali police reached the spot and took possession of the sack. When the sack was opened, a mutilated body of a youth was found in pieces inside it. As the dead body was missing several parts like the neck, and hands it could not be identified.

After the sensational recovery, the heavy police force along with the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The forensic team reached the spot and started collecting pieces of evidence to investigate the matter. The local people is suspecting that after the victim was killed by some unknown assailants, the dead body was cut into pieces and thrown away for disposal.