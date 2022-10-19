HORRIFIC: Rapist Ram Rahim, Out On Parole, Addresses Virtual Satsang; Gets Netas' Blessing

Out on 40-day-long parole, rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim addressed a Satsang virtually on October 19, Wednesday. In the Satsang taking place in the Karnal district ahead of the Haryana Panchayat elections, the candidates were seen seeking blessings from the erstwhile 'Lovecharger baba' in the presence of Municipal Corporation Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar.

While Mayor Gupta remained unavailable for comments, her deputy Kumar was confronted by Republic. During the exclusive conversation, he confirmed attending the Satsang saying, "The public that elected me to the post, called me to the event. That's why I went. I am not blaming them, but they called me, so I went."

#LIVE | Republic confronts Karnal Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar who is justifying attending welcome event for out-on-parole rapist Ram Rahim Singh; Tune in here - https://t.co/EPrviiMJIf pic.twitter.com/K6lvXPXZ1g — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

Ram Rahim's conviction in rape & murder cases

Self-styled as MSG-'Messenger of God', Gurmeet Ram Rahim was touted as a religious leader, actor, singer, writer, songwriter, director, and composer before his conviction in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of raping two women disciples and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in each case, and subsequently, pronounced guilty of murder as well on January 11, 2019, and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

On the day he was finally taken into custody, his followers had rampaged across Haryana and Punjab, clashing with police and setting fire to vehicles and railway stations to protest. Deaths were reported in double digits while hundreds were injured.

Initially, almost all applications for parole put forth on various grounds— from visiting his ailing mother to taking care of the fields, had been rejected by the state government. However, in the past few months, he has been given multiple paroles. In June, he was given a 30-day parole, and again, in October a 40-day-long parole.