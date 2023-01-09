HORRIFIC: Woman Kills Lover In Bengaluru With Husband's Aid, Dumps Body Near Bridge

A shocking crime was captured on CCTV wherein a couple and their friend has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old man and dumping his body near the Basapura Nice Road bridge in Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Reena, Gangesh - both from Uttar Pradesh and their friend Bijoy from Assam.

The victim has been identified as Nibashish Paul. According to sources, the victim and the accused Reena had an extramarital affair. Paul reportedly forced Reena to sleep with other men for money and used to physically abuse her which prompted the accused to strangle him to death.

Republic TV on Monday learned that the accused allegedly shifted Paul's body on a bike which was captured on CCTV. Reena reportedly complained about Paul's misbehaviour to her husband Gangesh after which both the accused gave drugs and choked Nibashish Paul to death.

Image: All three accused, Republic

Image: Victim Nibashish Paul, Republic

Sources in Police said that all three accused fled from the Basapura area in Bengaluru and Reena moved to Shikaripur in the Shimoga district. Further, during interrogation, police learned that the accused fled in a van. After 48 hours, the police tracked down the van and interrogated the driver as a part of the probe. Notably, all three accused have been arrested and charged with murder.

Frame 1: Both the accused can be seen carrying the deceased Nibashish Paul's dead body on a bike

Frame 2: Accused can be seen dumping Paul's body