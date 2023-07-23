Horrifying Bull Attack In Delhi's Geeta Colony Leaves Mother-son Duo Injured

In a horrifying incident near Shyam Bakery in Delhi's Geeta Colony area, a bull ruthlessly attacked a mother-son duo on Friday at around 5 PM while they were riding a red two-wheeler. The impact of the collision threw them off the vehicle, leaving them injured. Witnessing the terrifying scene, the nearby crowd rushed to their aid, determined to rescue the distressed mother and child from the bull's relentless assault.

People grabbed sticks, banners, and whatever they could find to fend off the raging bull, making earnest efforts to protect the mother and child. However, despite the crowd’s attempts, the bull's fury seemed unstoppable. The bull turned on the crowd itself, charging at them with its menacing horns, instilling chaos all around.While attempting to drive the bull away, another individual ended up falling to the ground when the bull charged at him. However, he somehow managed to escape the attack.Later, the locals pelted stones at the bull, managing to make it run away. In the CCTV footage, the victims' two-wheeler was still seen lying on the scene.