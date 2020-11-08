'Horrifying For Common Man': Netizens Demand Arnab's Immediate Release Amid Threat To Life

After Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made shocking revelations of being assaulted and his life being in danger as he was being moved from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday, netizens have hysterically demanded Arnab's immediate release. Twitter users are praying for Arnab's safety while at the same time demanding his release from the illegal arrest.

"My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer. 'Mujhe maara gaya'", Arnab said through the police van.

#BREAKING | My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer: Arnab Goswami #LIVE https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/QeCppWG1F8 — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

#BREAKING | My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer: Arnab Goswami https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/bG2tYDoFkL — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

'Our constitution rights are in deep danger'

Our constitution rights are in deep danger if a nationalist is treated like a criminal, India is bleeding!!! — Neha🦋 (@Neh_hope_faith) November 8, 2020

If anyone hopes by intimidating, harassing & assaulting #ArnabGoswami , his & all criticizing media's voices can be choked, then they are living in fool's paradise. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) November 8, 2020

Indian democracy is dying. Now no one will be able to say, we live in a democratic country. Welcome communism.. Bye-bye democracy. Miss u a lot. — Pawan sinha (@pawanlpu) November 8, 2020

What a tragedy. Arnab's life is under threat. A Nationalist Journalist and who speaks without mincing words have to undergo such life threatening detention in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena is ruling with an Iron fist. Hope the law will prevail to safeguard personal liberty. — Sathyaprakash Nair (@satnair67) November 8, 2020

How come is happening this ? HC hasn't still pronounced their judgement !! — Sunita Arora (@SunitaA46631639) November 8, 2020

Speechless! What type of police is this? We should feel safe when police is there.. But in India, all are scared of police..its so scary for a common man.the criminals are out in the country but the journalists is treated like this....? — SDhar (@SDhar6) November 8, 2020

READ | 'My life is under threat, please tell the people': Arnab Goswami assaulted, moved to jail

READ | "MY LIFE IS UNDER THREAT": Arnab Goswami being moved to Taloja jail by cops - LIVE UPDATES

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

READ | After 4 nights Judicial custody, Arnab Goswami being taken to Taloja Jail in screened van

READ | SHOCKING:"My life is in danger, please tell courts to help me": Arnab Goswami enroute jail