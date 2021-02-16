Horrifying Video: MP Woman Forced To Carry Estranged Husband's Kin For 3km; Beaten Enroute

A tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulders for three kilometres whilst being constantly beaten by the men with sticks and bats in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. This horrifying incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district.

The video went viral as it showcased the woman walking with a covered face and the villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats following her. In the video, the face of the woman is covered as she carries a boy on her shoulders and a large number of people can be seen following her. They can be heard laughing, posing in front of the camera and taking pleasure in her humiliation. They also hit her with the bat and sticks as she slows down.

Police said this incident took place on February 9. Based on the incident, FIR has been registered against four suspects, 3 accused have been arrested and the fourth one will be arrested soon. The woman confessed that she has been separated from her husband by mutual consent and at present, she is in a relationship with another man.

But last week, some members of her ex-husband's family, along with others in the village, came to the victim's home, kidnapped her and forced her to perform this humiliating task.

However, this is not the only incident of violence against women, there are other such shocking incidents witnessed by the country in the past.

Humiliated By Husband Over 'dark Complexion

A newly married 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after being repeatedly taunted by her husband over her "dark complexion", police said on Tuesday. Mangibai jumped into a well outside her house in Banskhoyara village under Bakani police station limits on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Balveer Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Woman Beaten Up By Community

Earlier, in an incident that exposes the caste intolerance in Indian society, a 19-year-old tribal woman was beaten up and paraded half-naked by the members of her own community for being in love with a man from another tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district. The girl's falling in love with a man belonging to another tribe did not please her family members and she was forced to take a 'walk of shame' in public. A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Witchcraft, 7 Arrested

A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks and rods in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft, police said. Two other women were injured as they were also thrashed. Some people of Mainakhola village in Nagarkata died recently due to illness and the locals believed that they were killed because of witchcraft, police said.

