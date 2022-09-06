Horror In AP: 14-year-old Girl Attacked With Acid, Throat Slit; POCSO Case Registered

In yet another shocking incident of atrocity against a minor, a 14-year-old girl in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh was attacked with acid and her neck was slit, informed the Superintendent of police (SP), Nellore. The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been filed under the 'Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.

Notably, in the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against children in India between 2020 to 2021 have increased by 16% and POCSO cases have also jumped.

14-year-old girl acid attacked

In a recently published report of the NCRB, crimes against children in India jumped by 16.2% from 2020 to 2021 - from 1,49,404 cases of crime against children across all states and Union Territories compared to 1,28,531 cases in the previous year. A majority of these crimes were related to kidnapping, abduction and sexual assault.

12 to 16-year-old girls the most targeted

The data further suggests that out of the total cases of sexual crimes filed under the POCSO Act, victims in 99% of the cases are girl children in the age bracket of 12-16 years.

Furthermore, sexual crimes against children, especially against girls, are steadily taking an upward trend as one out of every three crimes against children are registered under the POCSO Act, which translates to 36.1% of the total crimes against children i.e 53,874 out of 1,49,404 crimes.

IMAGE: Pixabay