Hoshiarpur Borewell Tragedy: Boy Who Was Rescued Dies In Hospital During Treatment

In a shocking development, a six-year-old boy Rithik Roshan who had fallen into a 200-feet-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur died during his treatment on Sunday, May 22. The boy was rescued in an unconscious state after an eight-hour long rescue operation and was immediately sent for treatment.

6-year-old boy dies after being rescued safely from borewell

Rithik Roshan was safely rescued after eight hours of grilling operation but unfortunately lost his life while undergoing treatment in a district hospital. He was rushed to the hospital as he was pulled out from the borewell in an unconscious state.

As per the sources, the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team were called in for the rescue operation. A JCB machine was also brought into service to dig up a tunnel towards the borewell but it was able to dig only 15 feet and the boy was stuck at the 95-feet-mark in the borewell.

An Army officer who was leading the rescue operation addressed the media and said, "The borewell was about 200 feet deep and the child was stuck in the middle. We used the hook technique it didn't work, then tied one hand and brought him up, he was slipping. The rescue operation was successful with a lot of difficulties. The child is now safe, as he was unconscious when we pulled him out and now he is admitted to the district hospital."

The six-year-old boy on Sunday fell into a 200-feet-deep borewell while being chased by stray dogs at Khiala Bulanda village near Bairampur in Hoshiarpur, said, officials. Rithik was playing in a field and he climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell. The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers.

Teams of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, rushed to the site. Medical teams had also been deployed. A team of the National Disaster Response Force had also reached there, said the officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took cognisance of the incident and had said earlier, "Six-year-old boy Rithik fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur. The district administration and local MLA were there and a rescue operation is underway. I am in constant touch with the administration.''

Image: Republic World