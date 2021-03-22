Hospital Letter Contradicts Sharad Pawar & Anil Deshmukh's Claim; No Quarantine Prescribed

On Monday, Republic TV accessed a letter from Alexis Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur contradicting claims made by NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Speaking at a press briefing earlier in the day, Pawar sought to dismiss ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' claim by claiming that Deshmukh did not meet Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in February. To buttress his point, he mentioned that the NCP leader had been hospitalised in Nagpur from February 5-15 owing to COVID-19 and underwent home quarantine thereafter till February 27.

When ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders pointed out that Deshmukh had held a press conference on February 15, the latter maintained that it was held outside the hospital after he was discharged. Moreover, the Maharashtra Home Minister claimed that he left his home on February 28.

However, the letter issued by the aforesaid Nagpur hospital did not prescribe quarantine for Deshmukh and rather ruled, "He is non-infectious to others from COVID-19 point of view and he is fit to fly considering his current stable medical condition". It is pertinent to note that Singh in his letter had nowhere mentioned the exact date of the meeting between Vaze and Deshmukh. READ | Embattled Anil Deshmukh clarifies as BJP corners Sharad Pawar on Param Bir's meeting claim

Here is the Nagpur hospital's letter:

Param Bir Singh moves SC amid furore over allegations

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister has rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Deshmukh's resignation, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. On the other hand, the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CBI for conducting an unbiased probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of Deshmukh. Furthermore, he has sought the quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and protection from any coercive steps that might be initiated against him in retaliation.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.