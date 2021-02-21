Hospital Security Guard Drags Mentally Unstable Woman In MP's Khargone; Caught On Cam

A horrific incident was caught on camera where a woman was allegedly being dragged by a security guard for 300 metres outside Madhya Pradesh's Khargone District Hospital on Thursday. After the pictures of the horrific act was widely shared online, the hospital administration sacked the guard. The incident took place at Khargone, around 320 kilometres from Bhopal. The viral picture showcased the guard in blue uniform dragging the woman by her hand. However, days after the incident, the hospital administration has denied the claims.

READ | Horrifying Video: MP Woman Forced To Carry Estranged Husband's Kin For 3km; Beaten Enroute

On Saturday, Superintendent of the hospital Dvyesh Verma clarified that the guard did not use force and the woman in question was 'mentally unstable'.

"The allegation is totally false. This woman in question was mentally unstable. Someone had left her in front of Tevar Clinic. After which, the woman started pelting stones and abusing the staff members and doctors," Verma said.

He claimed that the woman was not ready to leave so the guard had to remove her, but they didn't use force.

"Upon which the doctors asked the guard to take her out through the garden. Thereafter, she went to the main gate of the district hospital and sat down. When an ambulance came, the guards tried to convince her to give way. But she didn't listen. On which, she was removed by the guards from there without using force," he added.

READ | PM Modi Chairs 6th NITI AAYOG Council Meet, Hails Positive Response For Budget 2021

MP Woman Forced To Carry Estranged Husband's Kin For 3km

Another shocking incident was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh a few days back where a woman was humiliated. A tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulders for three kilometres whilst being constantly beaten by the men with sticks and bats in MP's Guna district. This horrifying incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district.

The video went viral as it showcased the woman walking with a covered face and the villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats following her. In the video, the face of the woman is covered as she carries a boy on her shoulders and a large number of people can be seen following her. They can be heard laughing, posing in front of the camera and taking pleasure in her humiliation. They also hit her with the bat and sticks as she slows down.

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt Withdraws 308 Cases Against 26,460 People From 2017 Jallikattu Protests

READ | 'Mantri Ji': Maldives FM Delivers Speech In Hindi, Likens Ties With India To Bird's Wings

(With ANI Inputs)