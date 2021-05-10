Hospital Staff Thrashed By Local BJP Leader In Maha's Palghar For Not Reducing COVID Bill

In a shocking incident, a Hospital manager was allegedly beaten up on Sunday by local BJP leader Prashant Sankhe in the Boisar area of Palghar in Maharashtra. This happened after the manager had refused to reduce the hospital bill of a COVID-19 patient which amounted to Rs 86,000.

The staff members of the hospital have now demanded the arrest of the local leader. They have collectively said, "Prashant Sankhe has abused and misbehaved with our staff member. Despite risking our lives, if we all are treated like this, then we cannot continue this job. We are going on a strike."

As per reports, Sankhe has been arrested for his actions and also for destroying the properties of the hospital.

COVID Cases In India

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data.