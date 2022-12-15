'Hosting Osama Bin Laden..': Jaishankar Hits Back Hard At Pak For 'Kashmir' Remark In UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed Pakistan after its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unceremoniously racked up the Kashmir issue during a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

Presiding over the UNSC open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism (NORM)’, EAM S Jaishankar said, "The credibility of the United Nations depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times- be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism. While we search for the best solutions, what our discourse must never accept is the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise."

Hitting back at Pakistan, S Jaishankar said, "That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring parliament serves as credentials to sermonize before this council." Notably, the EAM's sharp response to Pakistan came after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a remark on Kashmir at the UNSC debate.

Pakistan racks up Kashmir issue at UNSC

Pakistan who has an old habit of racking up the Kashmir issue at world platforms did no different at a UNSC meeting in New York on Wednesday. "If you want to see the success of multilateralism then you can allow implementation of UNSC resolution when it comes to Kashmir, prove multilateralism succeeds, prove UNSC under your (India) presidency can succeed & deliver peace in our region," Pak Foreign Minister said.

"Parties to dispute can't advocate multilateral processes and reforms one day and insist on bilateral avenues next or ultimately impose a unilateral solution... Multilateralism is based on universal & consistent adherence to UN charter, self-determination of people, non-use of threat/force, non-acquisition of territory by use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of state and non-interference in internal affairs," Bhutto said.

Adding further, the Pak FM said, "The council must seek to resolve conflicts and disputes. It should address underlying causes of conflicts such as foreign occupation and suppression of recognition of rights of people to self-determination."

(With input from ANI)