Hot Air Balloon And Boat Festival Begins In Varanasi, Authorities Expect More Tourists

As the 4-day hot air balloon and boat festival began in Varanasi, Preeti Srivastava, the Deputy Director of state Tourism appealed that the festival must prove to be the nation's prime tourist spot.

She said, "We have to make Varanasi the country's number one tourist destination. Last year, 7.5 crore tourists visited the city. We are introducing different activities to keep tourists engaged."

UP Tourism department released logos

The UP Tourism department recently released the logos for the event where Srivastava said that the logo, in the shape of the shield reads ‘Kashi balloon and boat festival’.

She also added, to brand the event the department will also introduce blimps, inflatable balloons, and floating cylinders.

Deputy Tourism Director also mentioned that mapping of a 3-km stretch of river Ganga, between Dashashwamedh and Namo ghats, had been done for the boat race, which would be conducted from January 17 to 20.



For the balloon festival, morning flights, tethered flights, and night glows are organised for the visitors to enjoy. She also said that paramotor activities will also be organised during the fest. Agencies from five countries, including the United States (US), Japan, and Canada have been roped in for the hot air balloon fest, informed the tourism department.

“Pilots from five countries and 12 from different parts of India will work to make the festival a grand affair,” the department said.

