Hot February Alert! Delhi Average Max Temperature 3rd Highest In 63 Years

North India is witnessing unusually high temperatures this February, with Delhi experiencing surprising temperature swings. According to officials, the average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year is 27°C, which is the third-highest in the last 63 years. On February 28, the city registered a high of 32.1°C at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station. Officials said that it was seven degrees above the normal temperature.

The weather data shared by officials revealed that Delhi registered an average maximum temperature of 27.9°C in February at Safdarjung station in 1960. The corresponding figure in 2006 stood at 29.7°C and the reading for the year 2023 stands at 27.7°C.

Average maximum temperature in February was highest in 2023 over All India and North West India and second highest over Central India since 1901 pic.twitter.com/2xXKlF6kIa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2023

Moreover, Delhi on February 20, recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6°C. The reading on February 27, according to the data, was nine notches above normal.

The reason for these unusually high temperatures is being attributed to the few spells of hot weather which was witnessed in February. Data from the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), on the other hand, revealed that the relative humidity was recorded at 42%.

Temperature (maximum, minimum and mean) and anomaly during February 2023 pic.twitter.com/eGqjRflctk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2023

India experiencing early summer?

Several parts of north India as far as Maharashtra is facing intense heat and the early summer like conditions has resulted in higher than normal temperatures in colder states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Experts say that these conditions are a result of weak western disturbances that arise in the Mediterranean region and bring moist air which cause rainfall in northern India. Since the western disturbances have been weaker, the moist air failed to reach the Indian subcontinent, thus the high temperatures.

Owing to these unusually high temperatures, farmers in Punjab and Haryana fear about damage to crops which grow during the winter season. IMD, however, says that this might change in the next few days as a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring rainfall in the hilly areas along with Punjab, Haryana until March 2 and cloudy skies with slight rain in Delhi. The minimum temperature is expected to dip as low as 13°C.