Hotelier Kidnapped From Mumbai At Gunpoint, Rescued In Thane District; 7 Held

A Mumbai-based hotelier was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by some persons over a financial dispute, police said on Tuesday. He was rescued within 12 hours from the neighbouring Thane district. Police arrested seven persons in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when four persons entered hotelier Anup Kumar Shetty's cabin in Hotel Veera Residency on Andheri-Kurla Road. They assaulted him and snatched his bag, fired three rounds from pistols and threatened him with a knife before kidnapping him, the official said.

After the receptionist of the hotel informed the police, a police team started chasing the vehicle used in the crime.

The accused took Shetty towards Thane before heading to Shahapur, 72 km from Mumbai, he said.

The vehicle was intercepted by the police in the early hours of Tuesday and Shetty was rescued.

According to police, the incident was the fallout of a financial dispute between Shetty and one of the accused persons, who had operated the hotel for six months.

The accused person had tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from the victim through his friend.

The seven arrested accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections for kidnapping, extortion, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and provisions of the Arms Act, the official said. A probe is underway.