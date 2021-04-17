Hours After Bail, Deep Sidhu Arrested Again By Delhi Crime Branch Over Red Fort Violence

Hours after getting bail from a Delhi Court on Friday, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch once again in connection with his alleged involvement in the Red Fort breach and violence case.

The arrest was carried out by the Delhi Police in a fresh FIR which had been lodged by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) over the January 26 destruction at Red Fort. Arrested under FIR 98/2021, Sidhu will once again be investigated by the Crime Branch which is looking into the matter.

Deep Sidhu granted bail

Sidhu was first arrested on February 9, days after the police launched a massive manhunt across North India to nab him. The prime accused who had gone missing after videos and photos of him surfaced from the Red Fort ramparts on January 26 had been regularly posting videos on Facebook denying his involvement in the violence.

He was granted bail on Saturday morning with the court noting, "While it is beyond the realm of dispute that dissent and dialogue is fundamental to democracy where the absolute power vests in the people exercised by the people through its elected representatives and that the Constitution of India guarantees the right to protest, the present FIR (First Information Report) however is not impinging upon his fundamental Right to Protest in any manner."

Sidhu was arrested for several offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant (188).

Red Fort violence

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.