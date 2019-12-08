Hours After Anaj Mandi Blaze, Another Fire Breaks Out At Gurugram Factory

Hours after Delhi's Anaj Mandi blaze that claimed 43 lives, another fire has broken out in a factory in the National Capital Region. Yet another factory in the sector-8 of the Manesar area saw large fumes of raging fire on Sunday evening. As per recent reports, six fire tenders have been spotted at the location. The fire-fighting operations are also underway.

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in a factory in Sector-8 in Manesar. Around six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation is underway. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/zF7rUqGPYm — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire incident

The incident comes hours after the Anaj Mani fire that broke out at a two-storey bag manufacturing factory on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi, and claimed 43 lives. Media reports along with several authorities have claimed that the cause of this fire is a short circuit that took place within the factory. Various leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah have shown solidarity with the victims and their families via social media. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a detailed report from the police and the Delhi government for further investigation of the case.

Read: MHA seeks a detailed report from Delhi police, govt on Delhi factory fire

Compensation announced by various parties and Delhi govt

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured”.

Read: As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also announced compensation for the families of the victims. He said, “A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government”.

Read: Delhi Fire: PM Modi describes the incident as 'horrific', wishes a quick recovery to injured

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident. This relief announced by him would be provided to the casualties who belong to Bihar. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of two lakh rupees for each victim.

Read: CM Nitish Kumar announces financial aid for Bihar victims in Delhi's Anaj Mandi Fire