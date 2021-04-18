Hours After Mothers' Cremation, 2 Gujarat Doctors Back At Work Amid COVID-19 Surge

Within a few hours of their mothers’ demise, two doctors in Gujarat returned to the job of saving lives. One of them was only following her mother’s words of wisdom, "There was no greater duty that they could perform".

In the wee hours of Thursday, 77-year-old Kanta Ambalal Patel passed away in the ICU after a week’s battle with COVID-19. Six hours later, her daughter Dr Shilpa Patel, an associate professor with the anatomy department at the state-run SSG Hospital, was back to her business of treating people suffering from the virus. After performing the last rites of her mother, Shilpa diligently donned her PPE suit once again, standing true to her mother’s words.

Dr Rahul Parmar, too, lost his mother, Kanta Parmar on Thursday. The 67-year-old passed away from age-related issues in Gandhinagar. But Dr Rahul, who works as the nodal officer for Covid management in Gujarat’s biggest hospital, finished the rituals and rushed back to join duty in Vadodara on Friday.

COVID-19 cases on the rises in Gujarat

Both the doctors showed utmost dedication towards their work, acknowledging their role in saving the lives of people in the face of the worst pandemic. On Saturday, Gujarat reported a record 9,541 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 3,94,229, and 97 deaths. It also witnessed a single-day fatality peak, while 3,783 people were discharged post-recovery, an official said on Saturday.

The state’s toll stands at 5,267, and the recovery count is 3,33,564, or 84.61 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 55,398 active cases, including 304 on ventilator support, he said.