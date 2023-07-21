House Of Another Accused In The Manipur Rape Horror Burnt Down By Angry Villagers

The house of another accused person Laishram Kabichandra Singapur (20) S/o Laishram Ibomcha was burnt down today morning (July 21) at the Wangjing district. In the visuals the group of women can be seen kicking out the furniture outside of the house, poking sticks inside the mud house and then it was set on fire. Smoke was seen billowing out from the accused’s residence.

House of the main accused also torched

The 32-year-old Huirem Herodas Singh, wearing a green coloured t-shirt in the video of the horrific assault that took place on May 4, 2023, was arrested on Thursday (July 20) afternoon by Manipur Police. Huirem Herodas was allegedly part of a mob of almost 1000 which had attacked the village of the victims and then caught hold of those fleeing their murderous assault. The visuals of the house-razing incident show scores of women demolishing the mud house of Huirem Herodas Singh with sticks. The house was then set on fire.

The brutality had taken place on May 4 and a complaint regarding the same was filed on May 18 by the family members of one of the victims. But the first FIR was lodged by the police only 34 days later on June 21 and the first arrest took place only 77 days after the alleged crime. A few hours after Huirem Herodas Singh was arrested, the police claimed to have apprehended three more accused in the case.