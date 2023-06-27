How A Base Camp Is Preparing To Welcome Amarnath Pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 1. The yatra has two main routes - the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. On the Pahalgam axis, the first destination point to reach for yatris (passengers) is the 'Nunwan base camp'. The camp plays an important role in the onward journey to the Amarnath cave.

Facilities being set up at Nunwan base camp

Around 90 km from Srinagar, Nunwan base camp is now being prepared for the upcoming Amarnath Yatris as the government here has announced that some 5 lakh people will be part of the Yatra this year. Inside the base camp, one can see tents being erected, toilet facilities, langar facility, and shops for yatris.

"We are going to serve food to yatris. We feel happy. A lot of support from locals is coming to us. We are hopeful a big number of yatris will come and we too will get an opportunity to serve them (yatris), " said Kripa Seth, a langar owner at Nunwan base camp.

Camp sanitisation staff appointed

To ensure round-the-clock cleanliness of the camp, sanitization staff has been appointed. Water connections have been installed wherever necessary and RO dispensers have been installed at the base camp site.

Meanwhile, RFID cards have been issued to employees as well as yatris, and the necessary infrastructure for RFID scanning and data sharing is in place at the base camp. The medical aid centres, critical care 108 ambulance services have also been deployed here.

While interacting with the doctors and para-medical staff at the base camp here said, "Thorough health check of all the yatris would be done here before they are allowed for onward journey to the Holy cave. Portable oxygen cylinders in sufficient quantity at all the camp locations along the Pahalgam axis is available for yatris. Medicare facilities for the yatris are being strengthened at Pissu Top, Zojibal, Mahagunas Top, Sangam Top, and other tough track stretches.

Service providers mostly local

Mostly locals are the main service providers in Pahalgam and Baltal. The Pony wallas, tent owners, shopkeepers, labourers and others, mostly locals, offer services to Amarnath pilgrims during the yatra.

Locals have always welcomed the Amarnath pilgrims who they see as guests.

"We have been waiting for the yatris for the last one year with the hope that once the yatris are here, we too (locals) will get an opportunity to earn our livelihood," said Firdous Ahmed Shah, a local vendor.