How A Computer At Ritesh Agarwal's Father's Office Sparked The OYO Story

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal lost his father Ramesh Agarwal on Friday. Ramesh Agarwal died after reportedly falling off the 20th floor of a high-rise in Gurugram. The 29-year-old entrepreneur who founded OYO Rooms, the hospitality chain, in 2012, said his father's death was a tremendous loss to him and his family. "With a heavy heart, my family & I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March," Ritesh said in a statement.

"He lived a full life & inspired me and so many of us, every single day," he added. Inspire Ritesh, he did.

The roots of the rise of Ritesh Agarwal

The Ritesh Agarwal story begins when a boy from a Marwari family in small-town Odisha decides to travel around the country living in budget hotels and the idea of OYO sparks. The story that comes after is well known. But it is the backstory that really narrates how a middleclass boy from Odisha turned into one of the country's youngest billionaires.

Agarwal, from a young age, was extremely fond of computers. Growing up in the India of the early 2000s, access to computers was no easy thing, especially in India's smaller towns. What proved to be a turning point for Agarwal was a computer at his father's office. A tech geek in nearly all senses of the expression, Ritesh was consistently ahead of what was going on at his school. He studied his elder brother's text books and taught himself computer languages like BASIC and PASCAL. Ritesh was in class 10 when he started coding for a living.

IIT: Dream for many, not for Agarwal

The everyman story of the Indian aspirational middleclass guided Ritesh Agarwal's story too. After school, he left home to study at Kota, the coaching town in Rajasthan that markets an ever-elusive seat at India's premier engineering institutions -- the IITs. It was here when Agarwal wrote a book titled Indian Engineering Colleges: A Complete Encyclopaedia of Top 100 Engineering Colleges. The book became a huge success.

But college did not appeal to Ritesh. While he did move to Delhi for college, he dropped out soon after. He then decided to pursue higher education in the United States, and started preparing for the SAT. But SAT did not happen for him.

Undeterred, Ritesh Agarwal went on to build Oravel, an Indian counterpart to Airbnb in 2011.

'My parents did not know'

"My parents did not know any of this. As an 18-year-old, this is how I worked on my first venture. From what I saved, I stayed at 100 bed and breakfasts, spoke with hotel owners and customers,” Ritesh said in an interview to Humans of Bombay three years ago talking about the journey of OYO.

Success came to Agarwal after he won the Thiel Scholarship in 2013 receiving a grant of $100,000. OYO Rooms launched in 2013. The rest as they say, often as cliche but because its true, is history.