How A Letter From Classical Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam Brought Sengol Back To Life

Renowned classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam never thought that a letter written to the Prime Minister Office in the year 2021 will start a crescendo of events. Two years later, a mere translated Tamil article on the golden sceptre moved the tucked away 'Sengol' from the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum to the national capital for installation in the new Parliament building.

Padma Subrahmanyam was attracted to a content published in Thuglak magazine about Sengol. The article was reportedly about how Chandrasekharendra Saraswati told his disciple Dr Subrahmanyam about the Sengol (in 1978), who wrote about it in his books.

In conversation with Republic Media Network, Subrahmanyam said, the Sengol, in Tamil culture, has great significance. “The umbrella, the Sengol, and the throne are the three objects which actually give you the concept of the reigning power of the king. The Sengol is the symbol of power, of justice. It is not just something that came from 1,000 years ago. It is also mentioned in the Tamil epic, in regards to Chera kings,” she said.

Subrahmanyam said she wasn't aware about the Sengol episode from history as no textbook had any reference to it. One fine day, Subrahmanyam thought Sengol had to be published somewhere. So the classical dancer translated the entire Tughlaq article into English and wrote a covering letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating, “Sengol must be brought out.”

“This is how the whole thing started," she said.

The dancer also claimed that she received no response to her email. However, she stated that recently, when she learned of the installation of the sceptre in the new Parliament building, it was a happy occasion for her. “Anyone who studied Tamil literature will know about Sengol. It has been a tradition in many parts of India. Sengol is a symbol of the transfer of power. I feel elated that it's not just a part of the 75th year but it is going to be permanently placed in the building of our pride. I feel delighted that Sengol will be placed in the building of India’s secular government. It will be there symbolising justice.”

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947 received the ‘Sengol’ from Britishers as a symbol of transfer of power. The same sceptre will be handed over to PM Modi by the head priest of Madurai Aadheenam on May 28.

The Sengol Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 will install Sengol in the Lok Sabha, close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

A group of musicians playing the Nadaswaram, a traditional Tamil Nadu instrument, will lead the procession. The spirit of Tamil culture is anticipated to be embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he walks with these singers.

The "Adheenams," or priests, will also be present in the Lok Sabha Well. When PM Modi arrives to the Well, the priests will meet him and then purify the Sengol with holy water.

In the backdrop, 'Oduvars' or Tamil temple singers will perform the 'Kolaru Padhigam' as the Nadaswaram ensemble chants their deep compositions.

Following this solemn ceremony, the Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi, who will place the revered sceptre in a glass case next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. The symbolic deed will mark the beginning of a new era in India's democratic history.