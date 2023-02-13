How A Special Hanuman-stickered HAL Aircraft 'brought The Storm' To Aero India 2023

The Aero India 2023 event kicked off at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 13 and multiple helicopters and fighter jets, many indigenously made in India, were displayed to the public. While each one of them stood out for their unique characteristics, one product that is going viral for its symbolic feature is the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) supersonic aircraft HLFT-42 (Hindustan Lead Fighter Trainer).

Meant to train young fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF), the HLFT-42 was displayed at the Aero India 2023 sporting a Lord Hanuman sticker. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, one of the exhibitors said that the sticker, which has 'The storm is coming' written next to it, signifies strength. "It signifies everything that Hanuman signifies. A great teacher, great strength, agility. It's the son of the wind and all that", he said.

When asked about the name of the aircraft, the exhibitor said, "We are yet to give it a name. But what we are definitely saying is the storm is coming in every which way".

About the HLFT-2

The HLFT-2 is being developed by the HAL to serve as a leading fighter trainer and teach new fighter pilots modern combat techniques. Currently at a prototype stage, the finished version of the aircraft will be equipped with avionic features like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire (FBW) control system.

"The idea is to induct this plane as a trainer which will teach large force engagement, air-to-air refueling, cruise missiles. This aircraft will be high supersonic and high kinetic performance aeroplane. The performance changes with speed, those aspects of training will be well understood by the trainees on this kind of platform", the exhibitor said.