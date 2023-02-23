How Amritpal Pushed Amritsar Into Chaos: A Sequence Of Events

Amritsar, on Thursday, plunged into complete chaos after 'Waris Panjab De' group head Amritpal Singh clashed with the Punjab Police and overran the Ajnala police station. According to ANI, Amritpal Singh is protesting against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan and attacked the Punjab police in the process. Members of the Waris Punjab De group were seen brandishing swords and sticks and breaking barricades deployed to block miscreants.

Amritsar Chaos: A sequence of events

The anarchic situation arose in the city after Amritpal Singh assembled his supporters for the protest at 1:45 pm on Thursday. An advocate of Khalistan, Singh, along with his aides, launched the first attack to break the barricades with the vehicles they boarded. The miscreants then moved on to breach the second security layer and attacked policemen with swords and sticks, videos of which have now gone viral.

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

In the now-viral video, the sword-wielding protestors with saffron turbans were seen breaking the barricades and progressing with a bus in which they reached the location.

Completely outnumbered, the police officers with helmets and sticks were seen retreating. In the midst of the chaos, a reporter of the Republic TV team reporting from ground zero was also injured.

Although Amritpal Singh called it a "peaceful march" and said "violence is never a solution," the reporter was attacked again with swords after entering the police station along with the protestors.

Why is Amritpal Singh protesting?

Amritpal Singh has demanded the cancellation of the FIR which has been filed against him and his group members. "If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...they think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," he told the media.

Almost three hours later, the 'Waris Panjab De' group is still at the police station and is demanding the cancellation of the FIR and has warned the administration to be ready for more protests in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Amritpal Singh said protests will continue until his demands are met.