How Amritpal Pushed Amritsar Into Chaos: A Sequence Of Events

Members of the Waris Punjab De group were seen brandishing swords and sticks and breaking barricades (Image: ANI)
Amritsar, on Thursday, plunged into complete chaos after 'Waris Panjab De' group head Amritpal Singh clashed with the Punjab Police and overran the Ajnala police station. According to ANI, Amritpal Singh is protesting against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan and attacked the Punjab police in the process. Members of the Waris Punjab De group were seen brandishing swords and sticks and breaking barricades deployed to block miscreants.
#BREAKING | Amritpal Singh supporters on a rampage in Amritsar; swords, lathis and weapons wielded.#AmritpalSingh #Amritsar pic.twitter.com/NuZunKTWlO— Republic (@republic) February 23, 2023
#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023
They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO
Amritpal Singh has demanded the cancellation of the FIR which has been filed against him and his group members. "If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...they think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," he told the media.
Almost three hours later, the 'Waris Panjab De' group is still at the police station and is demanding the cancellation of the FIR and has warned the administration to be ready for more protests in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Amritpal Singh said protests will continue until his demands are met.