How Are Rajya Sabha Members Elected? Here's All You Need To Know About RS Elections 2022

One-third of Rajya Sabha Members from each state retire every 2 years after serving for 6 years. Voting for 13 such seats across 6 states will be held today.

Rajya Sabha

Voting for 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held today, in the presence of Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While 5 members will be elected from Punjab, 3 will be elected from Kerala, 2 from Assam, and 1 each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 97 members in the 245-member House. With 4 out of 5 recent state elections favouring the BJP, the party is looking to wrest majority in the biennial elections. The counting of votes will be held after 5 pm on Thursday.

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

Rajya Sabha or the 'Council of states' is a permanent House and is not subject to dissolution. One-third of Rajya Sabha Members from each state retire every two years after serving for a tenure of six years.

Only elected members of the state assemblies (MLAs) can vote in a Rajya Sabha election. They vote for preferred candidates as 1, 2, 3... in order of first, second, or third choice. In all the states, the ruling party will have an edge over the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha elections. So which parties are likely to sweep the Rajya Sabha polls? Read below.

Rajya Sabha elections 2022: BJP eyes 5 wins

In Assam, where two seats are up for grabs, the ruling BJP has fielded party leader Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary backed by its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The opposition Congress has nominated Ripun Bora again for the seat. Both Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora are retiring from the Upper House, but Congress has fielded only one candidate since losing the majority in Assam. The BJP is likely to bag both seats if cross-voting takes place in the state.

In Kerala where three seats are vacant, the ruling LDF has nominated CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar. The opposition Congress has nominated its women’s wing chief Jebi Mather. The retiring MPs are A K Antony, M V Shreyams Kumar, and Somaprasad K.

In Punjab where Aam Aadmi Party registered a historic victory, five nominees were elected unopposed after the Opposition. with just 25 seats in the assembly, fielded no candidates. AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, and Sanjeev Arora. The party has 92 members in the 117-member state assembly.

In Tripura, the ruling BJP has nominated state president Dr. Manik Saha for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, while the Left Front has fielded senior CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate Prof Sikander Kumar won unchallenged as Congress did not field a candidate. The saffron party has 43 seats in the 68-member assembly, 

In BJP-ruled Nagaland where there is no opposition, S Phangnon Konyak has been elected unopposed. With this, she became the first female legislator to represent the state in Parliament’s Upper House.

