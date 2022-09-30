How Arnab Goswami Manages Time: Hear His Grandfather's Golden Advice

Arnab Goswami held a special 'Ask Me Anything' session on Thursday, September 29, as the ED's TRP report vindicated Republic TV. Amid a sea of questions pertaining to the case, one of the users also asked him how he manages his time. While answering this question, Arnab cited the golden advice his grandfather gave to his father, who passed it on to him.

Arnab reveals his grandfather's golden advice

Arnab said, "My grandfather was a very busy advocate in his prime, my paternal grandfather...both were, my but paternal grandfather, Rajnikant Goswami told my father Col. Manoranjan Goswami when he was a student in Konaram High School, a matriculation school in Guwahati... This was what my grandfather told my father and he passed it on to me.

He said, 'If there's something you want done immediately, look around you and find the busiest person and specifically give the job to that person because there is a greater chance that the job will be done. So, I think that the busy person finds the time and the lazy person says he has no time so I try to be as busy as possible'."

Know what are Arnab's two stressbusters

Another user Arnab how he deals with stress, to which he replied, "I don't know how to deal with stress. I am learning the fine art of not passing on my stress to others. I used to do that earlier but I am doing that significantly less now. I deal with that by listening to a lot of music. When I am driving the car, I have all my Spotify lists. From Bappi Lahiri to Coldplay- a very diverse range of music.

And my other stress buster, unfortunately, is food. I try to eat something that sort of satiates me and that keeps me happy. So, food and music are my two stress busters. That's significant, I guess."