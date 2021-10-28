How Aryan Khan's Team Strategised His Case; Flew Mukul Rohatgi In From London

26 days on from being picked up by the NCB, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 2 others were granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust on Thursday. Ahead of his bail hearing, a new battery of lawyers were flown down to Mumbai which included top legal eagles- former Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi and advocates from the Karanjawala & Co. team.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after the hearing, Senior Advocate and Founder of Karanjawala & Co, Raian Karanjawala, detailed the defence mounted by Aryan Khan's legal team and how the strategy of distancing Aryan from the political back-and-forth between NCP and NCB had played into effect. "The basic stand that Mukul Rohatgi decided to adopt was to keep it plain, keep it simple. We had to say no possession, no medical check-up, no conspiracy. So why should he be in jail? Broken down, this was the simplest projection of our argument," he remarked.

Defence mounted by Aryan Khan's legal team: 3 major takeaways

1. Team Aryan distances itself from NCB vs NCP fight

A day into the bail hearing, Team Aryan Khan submitted a rejoinder before the court saying that the 23-year-old had no grievance against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its officials. The statement of Aryan Khan came amid Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's campaign against Sameer Wankhede and the array of political and personal allegations that he had slapped against him.

During the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan on October 27, former A-G Mukul Rohatgi distanced Shah Rukh Khan's son from the ongoing controversy. Speaking about the claims of panch no 1 and 2 (KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail), Mukul Rohatgi said, "I am neither concerned with this nor am I accusing any officer of NCB (Sameer Wankhede). Kindly keep me away from that controversy. I am making it clear that I have no grievances." He added, "I don't want to sully my case by siding with either the political personality or the panchas. Because I am not connected to anyone."

According to Raian Karanjawala, Mukul Rohatgi's decision to distance Aryan Khan from the NCB vs NCP controversy had an effect on the ultimate decision of the Bombay HC.

"What he stated, is what he believes and what is true. That's what it is. More than a strategy it was putting on record what was actually and factually correct. That's what happened. I'm sure that had an effect on the ultimate decision. More than anything, I must thank all counsels who participated. We got Mukul from London, it took a little persuading but he agreed. I am very happy that Aryan got bail today," Karanjawala told Republic TV.

2. No 'conspiracy', no consumption & no possession

Another argument that was strongly advocated by Mukul Rohatgi before the Bombay HC was that Aryan Khan did not 'consume' or 'possess' illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. In court, Rohatgi underlined that Aryan only went to the cruise with Arbaaz Merchant, on who 6 gms of charas was found. "Dealers do not have 2.6 gms, they have 200 gms," he told the court.

3. Section 67 & SC judgement in Tofan Singh case

Another big factor in the bail of Aryan Khan was when his team contended that Section 67 is not applicable, for which Rohatgi counsel cited the SC judgement in the Tofan Singh case. The top court judgement holds that officers of the Central & State agencies appointed under NDPS Act are police officers, and therefore the 'confessional' statements recorded are not admissible.

Discussing the impact of this argument, Raian Karanjawala told Republic TV, "Tofan Singh's judgment sets the precedent. There was no case of possession or medical evidence. If it is found on a friend, it can hardly be used to implicate him. For example, if drugs are found on a Baarat, can you implicate the groom?"