How Assam CM Himanta Taught Rhino Poachers A Lesson; Wowed Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has hailed the CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government for its successful efforts in ending the poaching of endangered Indian rhinoceros in the state.

Earlier in January, the state's CM Sarma announced that there was no poaching of endangered Indian rhinoceros in 2022 across the state of Assam. He said, "2022 was a landmark year as no rhino died at the hands of poachers in the state. No rhino was poached in Kaziranga, Manas, Orang (all national parks) or Pobitora (a wildlife sanctuary).

He added, "Rhino poaching had been declining sharply in the past few years but one or two cases were taking place here and there... I think this (no poaching case) is a positive sign." According to the state government's record, there was one poaching case in 2021, two in 2020, and three cases in 2019.

How CM Himanta taught Rhino poachers a lesson?

A senior official in the Assam forest department mentioned that the fall in poaching cases is due to an increase in surveillance in the forest areas by the department and police personnel.

Furthermore, improved intelligence gathering and participation of the residents, strict enforcement of wildlife crime laws and constant monitoring by the state government have also resulted in a decrease in poaching cases.

The state government also constituted the anti-poaching task force (APTF) in 2021 to decrease the Rhino poaching cases. Protecting the endangered Indian species was also one of the pre-poll promises that BJP made to the people of Assam.



