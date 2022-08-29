After the tragic demise of 19-year-old Ankita, who was set on fire on August 23 in Jharkhand's Dumka by a man named Shahrukh over an unreciprocated proposal and harassment, Republic Media Network on Monday was witness to a video of the victim's dying declaration, where she was heard confirming that she was attacked by the accused, and added that he is a regular offender who would threaten for her attention. Ankita, who would die shortly after, mustered the strength to name her attacker despite the unfathomable pain.

In her dying declaration, Ankita said, "I received a threat call, and then, when I was sleeping in my room, someone poured petrol from the window, set me on fire, and ran off. When I opened the window to check who it was, I saw that it was a boy from my locality, who would always stay intoxicated. His name is Shahrukh. For the last 10-15 days he was troubling me. When I used to return from my tuition classes, he would constantly stalk me."

"He would force me to talk to him. He would threaten to beat me up. He talks in the same manner to other girls in our locality as well. I had informed my father about this, however, that guy came at 4 am in the morning and set me ablaze. When he ran away, I saw that he was wearing a blue T-shirt. Then I was admitted to a Dumka hospital (Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital) where they had just applied an ointment and administered saline. Later, I was shifted to this hospital (Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science). I am still in pain, but I feel a little better now." she added, heartwrenchingly, covered in bandages.

Among others, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal had shared an image of accused Shahrukh on Twitter and highlighted 'There is a smile on the face of Ankita's killer.'

अंकिता के हत्यारे के चेहरे पर एक मुस्कान है.. ये मुस्कान दरिंदों के हौसले और सिस्टम की नाकामी को दिखाता है। दिल्ली में भी हाल ही में एक लड़के ने स्कूल छात्रा पर गोली चलाई। हम बहुत जल्द स्टॉकिंग को रोकने के लिए सुझाव सरकारों को भेजेंगे। बेटियों को बचाना होगा। #JusticeForAnkita pic.twitter.com/nu7KmuCbRE — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, following the unrest over the incident, Section-144 was imposed in the Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place has been prohibited. Police said that rallies, demonstrations, and processions are not allowed without prior permission. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town. The BJP too strongly condemned the incident and questioned the law and order situation in Jharkhand.

On August 23, Ankita was set on fire after she did not reciprocate the accused's proposal & harassment in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. She succumbed to her 90 percent burn injuries in the early hours on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested for pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

Speaking on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda informed, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.”

Meanwhile, in a shallow response to the immolation of the 19-year-old Ankita by her stalker in Dumka, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, 'these things happen'. While addressing the media, the CM said, "How many such incidents take place, do you have the data? Such incidents happen, and the government keeps a tab on them. Find out if the government officials have met the victims' families in such incidents or not...Do not misguide people."

