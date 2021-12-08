How CDS Bipin Rawat Gave A Befitting Response To India's Adversaries - China & Pakistan

In a huge loss to the nation, India’s strongest braveheart Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat passed away after suffering a tragic IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. India’s foremost military officer had humbled India’s adversaries to the dust during his glorified service to the nation. In his exceptionally accomplished career, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff had knocked down notorious Pakistan as well as mighty China on the battlefield.

Only a month ago, the CDS Rawat had sent a stern message to both China and Pakistan asserting that India stays alert round the year against any attack in plans by its opponents. The CDS had stated that the Indian armed forces are always alarmed against any movement in connection with the territorial ambitions of the neighbouring countries.

General Bipin Rawat had always exuded confidence in the strength and valour of our armed forces and assured in emboldened words that India will never let the guard down against attacks from the neighbouring countries.

“The territorial ambitions of China and Pakistan require the Indian armed forces to remain alert and deployed along disputed borders and coastal areas around the year,” CDS Rawat had said.

General Rawat - The brain behind 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan

Time and again he had given stern warnings to Pakistan, which has lately been joining hands with China, had exhorted that ‘India is capable of dealing with threats on two fronts.’ He had made the statement during the peak of aggression by China on the northeastern border, to warn Pakistan not to try to take advantage of the adverse situation by conspiring with the Chinese militaries.

General Rawat was also at the forefront of the surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016. He was a part of the planning committee for the 2016 surgical strikes, in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

CDS Rawat prepared Armed Forces to deal with China’s transgression

The standoff with China on north-eastern borders erupted in May 2020 and has been continuing ever since and the talks to resolve the matter are continuing. The standoff began after a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas of eastern Ladakh which in turn led to the deployment of tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry by both sides.

The CDS had since then prepared the armed forces to deal with China’s transgression head-on, if required. He had also gloated in full confidence that the military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh was available if talks between the two countries failed to come to fruition.

General Bipin Rawat’s star-studded army career

On December 17, 2016, General Bipin Rawat, the 27th Chief of Army Staff, took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhag (COAS). Rawat, a graduate of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), joined the Indian Army in December 1978 and was assigned to the same regiment as his father, the fifth battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles. The very first CDS was a counterinsurgency veteran who has served in India's most challenging terrains, including the northern and eastern commands.

Rawat has served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) of Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch, and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing over his four decades in the military.

He played a key role in diminishing militancy in the Northeast, with one of his career milestones being the 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar, in which the Indian Army effectively retaliated to a militant ambush by the NSCN-K. General Rawat was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal for his military career.

Image: PTI