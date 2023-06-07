How Cyclone Biparjoy Over Arabian Sea Will Impact Monsoon In India

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy located over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is nearing India. The storm was about 890 kilometres southwest of Goa on Wednesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Biparjoy may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

With the onset of the monsoon in Kerala already delayed, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather informed that the cyclonic storm is expected to influence the advancement of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. The normal onset of monsoon in Kerala is June 1.

How cyclone Biparjoy will impact Monsoon in India?

"The monsoon could make a meek and mild entry into India on June 8-9. The monsoon may struggle to reach beyond the Western Ghats due to the powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea," said Skymet Weather. Skymet had earlier predicted the monsoon season will start in Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.

Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 IST of 07th June, near lat 12.6N and lon 66.1E, about 890km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/HFZl7ErcSe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

#CycloneBiparjoy: Depression is moving in favourable environmental conditions with very warm sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear. The potential for developing into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hr is rather high. — Skymet (@SkymetWeather) June 6, 2023

The onset of monsoon will not impact the overall rainfall across India during the season. According to the Met Department, cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are intensifying rapidly and retaining their intensity for a longer duration due to climate change.

"On June 7, the sea condition is likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining west-central and southeast Arabian. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over the south Arabian Sea along and off north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas," IMD said..

Possible routes of Cyclone Biparjoy

June 8: Low-pressure area intensifies into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea.

June 9: Depression intensifies into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea.

June 10: Cyclone makes landfall in Gujarat.

June 11: Cyclone weakens and moves into Pakistan.

According to IMD, the gale wind speed could reach 135-145 kmph, gusting to 170 kmph by June 10 under the influence of Biparjoy. The IMD has said that the sea conditions will remain rough off the Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. The Met Department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea for the next few days.

The cyclone was named Biparjoy by Bangladesh which means severe calamity or disaster. According to the IMD, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries adopted the name in 2020 and is pronounced Biporjoy.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday stated that the depression is currently located around 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,160 km south of Porbandar, and 1,520 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 5:30 AM. The IMD, in its bulletin, stated that the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a severe one on Thursday morning and may turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.